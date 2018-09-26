Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Blaster Doo built by Watercraft Magic #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Crawford Texas Age 55 Posts 43 Blaster Doo built by Watercraft Magic This Blaster Doo is incredible in every way possible. It has a Pro build big bore 1080 with a fully balanced Rot Assy. Miller Engine 1080 with Novi Carbs, Advent Ignition(BRAND NEW), Coffman pipe, GSXR waterbox(Quiet), Umi Steering with custom hood lifter shock assy, custom intake grate. Reprinted top to bottom inside/out and epoxied fully in engine compartment. Engine has approx 40 hours on it total. Also have complete Miller Engine 951 with all the parts to build this ski back to stock. I have a few pics for your viewing and pleasure. The price includes everything list above and no trailer........ Asking 6K/OBO. Shoot me a message if you need info on it and I am located in Central Texas!



All have a blessed day!



All have a blessed day! Attached Images 20180926_082433_resized(1).jpg (949.2 KB, 16 views)

20180926_082433_resized(1).jpg (949.2 KB, 16 views) 20180926_082446_resized(1).jpg (1.02 MB, 14 views)

20180926_082446_resized(1).jpg (1.02 MB, 14 views) 20180926_082454_resized(1).jpg (764.8 KB, 16 views)

20180926_082454_resized(1).jpg (764.8 KB, 16 views) 20180926_082509_resized(1).jpg (563.3 KB, 18 views)

2006 Kawasaki Gen 2 X2 Factory

