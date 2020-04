Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1974 js400 #73 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location atlanata Posts 34 1974 js400 #73 73rd ski hand laid in Japan in 74. Motor is locked up but its all there. $1000 I can be reached at 404-993-1496Message_1584741508945.jpgMessage_1584741456213.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

