Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 Yamaha SUV1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Downey, CA Age 47 Posts 1 1999 Yamaha SUV1200 Howzit folks. I have a 1999 Yamaha SUV1200 for sale. Has been sitting for 7yrs, engine hasn't been started. No battery. Seats and jetski are good. Had it covered, cover is now deterorating. Plan was to get a 4 stroke and put it in......too many other stuff to do. Come take a look at it, I'm in Downey, CA 90241. Comes with the trailer (wiring might have to redo), tires need to be replaced. Been so long, can't remember the exact hours on it, but not much. I only took it spearfishing off some islands in Baja. Maybe 100 hrs at most.



$600 asking



