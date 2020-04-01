Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bill Wilson RIP #1 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 29,987 Bill Wilson RIP I do not have all the details at this point, but I am extremely sad to report that Bill Wilson, a fixture in West Coast racing scene passed away approximately two weeks ago due to complication from COVID-19. Bill raced for many years in the runabout classes and was always seen with a smile on his face. I would describe him as the friendliest racer you would ever meet. He will be missed!



Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 43 Posts 814 Re: Bill Wilson RIP Sad to hear. RIP Bill! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) Bruce in SB, Matt Braley Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules