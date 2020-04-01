Thread: Bill Wilson RIP

 Bill Wilson RIP
Bill Wilson RIP

    JonnyX2
    Bill Wilson RIP

    I do not have all the details at this point, but I am extremely sad to report that Bill Wilson, a fixture in West Coast racing scene passed away approximately two weeks ago due to complication from COVID-19. Bill raced for many years in the runabout classes and was always seen with a smile on his face. I would describe him as the friendliest racer you would ever meet. He will be missed!

    Masonboswell
    Re: Bill Wilson RIP

    Sad to hear. RIP Bill!
