Thread: Bill Wilson RIP

I do not have all the details at this point, but I am extremely sad to report that Bill Wilson, a fixture in West Coast racing scene passed away approximately two weeks ago due to complication from COVID-19. Bill raced for many years in the runabout classes and was always seen with a smile on his face. I would describe him as the friendliest racer you would ever meet. He will be missed!
