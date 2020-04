Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Buying used #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location TX Age 41 Posts 2 Buying used private sell and he doesn't want to do a ride test bc he doesn't want the responsibility of injury or property damage.... but is willing to connect a water hose to it and let me have a mechanic look it over..... it's super clean 2013 rtx with 41 hours on it.... wants 8k.....so i guess my question would be.... should that raise an alarm bc he doesn't want to do a ride test?



Fyi.. it was kept in a garage that has climate control

