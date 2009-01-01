Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 gtx weak spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location Buffalo Posts 13 96 gtx weak spark Hello all,



working on a 96 gtx with weak spark.



So here is where i am at.



- Good battery, cranking volts at 11+/-

- Checked, cleaned, and even swapped out trigger coil (Flywheel clean)

- Getting 12vdc to the voltage regulator

- Replaced voltage regulator, several resistors looked toasted

- Owner replaced MPEM with claimed good used unit from ebay.

- Good main ground and small rear ebox ground

- Coil ohm tests out good and even swapped with another coil

- New plugs



Now heres what i am seeing, very faint spark on both cylinders when cranking, sometimes even intermittent. When I get check for signal at the coil white wire I am getting -30 VDC . This is with the red probe on the white wire and black on ground, is this correct? I know a lot of you guys just use a test light to check for signal.



Also no beep beep as the gauge digitally are not working or you just can read them from deterioration. Analog portion of gauges are working.



Question:

will the ski turn over with wrong key? Perhaps when the owner swapped mpem's he swapped keys?





Any help is appreciated

