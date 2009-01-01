 Upgrade to dual-cooling or stay with single?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:53 PM #1
    VaultBoy
    VaultBoy is offline
    PWCToday Regular VaultBoy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    61

    Upgrade to dual-cooling or stay with single?

    My 650sx overheats terminally...It used to overheat so badly that it would bog down and i would be forced to stop and let it cool down. I recently flushed out the entire cooling system and put in all new lines, but the engine was still very hot after 8 minutes of half throttle riding in low temp water. The pisser pisses a pretty decent stream of water and the only engine mod is a 44 mikuni and a larger manifold.
    DC49877C-F245-464E-817D-CBFF501B7007.jpeg
    1986 650SX
    Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII
    Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:42 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is offline
    Resident Guru Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    43
    Posts
    812

    Re: Upgrade to dual-cooling or stay with single?

    It is much easier and just as effective to enlarge from 3/8 to 1/2 than to get dual cooling right. That said a problem with cooling can indicate other problems (air leak causing lean condition, clogged pump lines) so its important to make sure you solve the root cause and are not just chasing symptoms. Overcooling can rob performance so theres a balance.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:01 PM #3
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    35
    Posts
    35

    Re: Upgrade to dual-cooling or stay with single?

    Seems like a basically stock 650 should have not trouble at all with overheating with a stock cooling system. I would take it as an indication that something is wrong.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 