Upgrade to dual-cooling or stay with single?
My 650sx overheats terminally...It used to overheat so badly that it would bog down and i would be forced to stop and let it cool down. I recently flushed out the entire cooling system and put in all new lines, but the engine was still very hot after 8 minutes of half throttle riding in low temp water. The pisser pisses a pretty decent stream of water and the only engine mod is a 44 mikuni and a larger manifold.
Re: Upgrade to dual-cooling or stay with single?
It is much easier and just as effective to enlarge from 3/8 to 1/2 than to get dual cooling right. That said a problem with cooling can indicate other problems (air leak causing lean condition, clogged pump lines) so its important to make sure you solve the root cause and are not just chasing symptoms. Overcooling can rob performance so theres a balance.
Re: Upgrade to dual-cooling or stay with single?
Seems like a basically stock 650 should have not trouble at all with overheating with a stock cooling system. I would take it as an indication that something is wrong.
