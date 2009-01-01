Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Upgrade to dual-cooling or stay with single? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 61 Upgrade to dual-cooling or stay with single? My 650sx overheats terminally...It used to overheat so badly that it would bog down and i would be forced to stop and let it cool down. I recently flushed out the entire cooling system and put in all new lines, but the engine was still very hot after 8 minutes of half throttle riding in low temp water. The pisser pisses a pretty decent stream of water and the only engine mod is a 44 mikuni and a larger manifold.

DC49877C-F245-464E-817D-CBFF501B7007.jpeg

Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs

It is much easier and just as effective to enlarge from 3/8 to 1/2 than to get dual cooling right. That said a problem with cooling can indicate other problems (air leak causing lean condition, clogged pump lines) so its important to make sure you solve the root cause and are not just chasing symptoms. Overcooling can rob performance so theres a balance. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 35 Posts 35 Re: Upgrade to dual-cooling or stay with single? Seems like a basically stock 650 should have not trouble at all with overheating with a stock cooling system. I would take it as an indication that something is wrong.

