Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2 1997 seadoo gtx's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Corpus christi tx Age 34 Posts 3 2 1997 seadoo gtx's I found 2 1997 seadoo gtx 800s for sale with trailer and titles for $600. They say they dont run and dont know whats wrong with them just need them gone. Are they worth getting before i drive the 100 miles to look at them. Attached Images 00s0s_8pyrBi5JZxn_600x450.jpg (28.4 KB, 1 views)

00C0C_lUMWjGkOl9k_600x450.jpg (32.1 KB, 0 views) 00z0z_lNAowulLc9r_600x450.jpg (33.0 KB, 0 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Colorado Age 33 Posts 15 Re: 2 1997 seadoo gtx's The trailer is probably worth $600. The jet skis are worth basically nothing in non running condition. I just got a 95 SPX for free. These older Seadoo would cost more to have fixed at a mechanic shop then they would be worth. However, if you are willing to do the work yourself you could possibly get them up and running for a few hundred dollars. It depends on why they aren't running. At very least I would expect to need new batteries, spark plugs, fuel lines and posibly a top or bottom end rebuild.



If you do get them and decide to rebuild them I'll be here rebuilding my SPX. I'm just as new at this as you. Are you intimidated by YouTube rebuild videos or does it look like something you want to learn to do yourself?

