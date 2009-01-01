Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Twin impeller jet pump? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Corpus christi tx Age 34 Posts 2 Twin impeller jet pump? Has anyone or any company made a jet pump with 2 implellers rotating opposite of each other to counter act the fluid rotation of the first impeller, to get a cleaner more powerful stream out the other end?



I used to fly rc helicopters and some the ones i had, had a gearbox to allow bi directional rotation so i know it can be done. There are actually larger helos made that way.



I feel like there would be a huge efficiency boost from counter rotating impellers.

