Has anyone or any company made a jet pump with 2 implellers rotating opposite of each other to counter act the fluid rotation of the first impeller, to get a cleaner more powerful stream out the other end?

I used to fly rc helicopters and some the ones i had, had a gearbox to allow bi directional rotation so i know it can be done. There are actually larger helos made that way.

I feel like there would be a huge efficiency boost from counter rotating impellers.