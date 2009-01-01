|
|
-
WTB- Seadoo VE 920 or Miller 920
As the title states,
Im after a Seadoo VE 920 or Miller 920, or 970
If you have one or know of one for sale, please let me know.
Im after complete but also interested in VE mono cylinders,pistons, head- ( Complete top end.)
Must also be willing to send International post.
Cheers.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules