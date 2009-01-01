Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB- VE 920 or Miller 920 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Melbourne,AUSTRALIA Posts 4 Blog Entries 11 WTB- VE 920 or Miller 920 As the title states,



Im after a VE 920 or Miller 920, or 970



If you have one or know of one for sale, please let me know.



Im after complete but also interested in VE mono cylinders,pistons, head- ( Complete top end.)



Must also be willing to send International post.



Cheers. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules