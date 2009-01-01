I got this 95 SPX given to me today. The owner said everything is fine except the two pistons so it needs a top end rebuild.
I've never rebuilt anything in my life, but I want to do all my own work on this. Do you guys think I can get this thing going for less then 1 grand? The top end kit is $211. https://www.powersportsid.com/wsm/co...year_id=145511. Is this the best place to buy?
What do you guys think caused the top end to die?
These pics are the ones from fb marketplace. I can take some of the inside of the hull if anyone wants. The top end is already taken off. I've got a towel covering the bottom inside. Should I take the whole engine out?
Do you have any advice for me on my first project?
Ultimately it was free, so I've got nothing to loose except the money I put into parts. I am relying on this forum and YouTube rebuild videos for my information.
Seadoo.jpgSeadoo1.jpg