I got a free 1995 SPX

I got this 95 SPX given to me today. The owner said everything is fine except the two pistons so it needs a top end rebuild.





I've never rebuilt anything in my life, but I want to do all my own work on this. Do you guys think I can get this thing going for less then 1 grand? The top end kit is $211. https://www.powersportsid.com/wsm/co...year_id=145511. Is this the best place to buy?



What do you guys think caused the top end to die?



These pics are the ones from fb marketplace. I can take some of the inside of the hull if anyone wants. The top end is already taken off. I've got a towel covering the bottom inside. Should I take the whole engine out? Do you have any advice for me on my first project?



Ultimately it was free, so I've got nothing to loose except the money I put into parts. I am relying on this forum and YouTube rebuild videos for my information.

