Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for Purple Hulll Trim Piece for 1997 Kawasaki ZXI #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 269 Looking for Purple Hulll Trim Piece for 1997 Kawasaki ZXI I am looking for one of the rubber inserts that goes in the bumper around the bond line for my 1997 Kawasaki ZXI. Needs to be purple. Thanks in advance for helping a fellow jet skier.

IMG_20200414_220832492_HDR.jpg

