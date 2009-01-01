Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 94 waverunner 3 gp 701 61x engine questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Corpus christi tx Age 34 Posts 1 94 waverunner 3 gp 701 61x engine questions End of last summer i bought a 93 vxr and a 94 wr 3 gp. The vxr runs perfect. The wr3 ran but not well but had 140psi compression so wasnt worried about getting it going (15 yr diesel mechanic).



Rebuilt the carb twice both times with mikuni rebuild kits. The second time actually tested the pop off pressure.



Long story short after a lot of hair pulling found out that the case was leaking more than a waterfall. It wouldnt get to 1 psi with a air compresser regulated down to 45lbs.



Since the motor has to come out anyway.



1. Should i go ahead and do a top end? Its only lost 5 lbs from factory.



2. While im that far into it what all can i do to increase air flow and horsepower?



3. If i do decide to hop it up a little are the 61x engines tough enough to still be reliable?



I am planning on towing a 7 and 9 year old on a tube with it for probably 3-4 years from now.

#2
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date Dec 2003
Location Sunny Fla
Posts 25,915

Re: 94 waverunner 3 gp 701 61x engine questions

1 rebuild complete here is a link to a reman company www.sbtontheweb.com

2 Dont bother

3 tough motor,the hull was not made for speed.



2 Dont bother



