|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Kawi SXR 800 Factory Dry Pipe used
Used Factory Dry Pipe, everything in the picture and extra O-rings.
$850. Usd PayPal accepted you pay the fees. E transfer buyer pays shipping. Quote on request.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- dcwilson
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules