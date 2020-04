Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 750 msd enhancer cdi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location San Diego Posts 35 Kawasaki 750 msd enhancer cdi I have a good condition msd enhancer cdi



Stronger spark, more aggressive timing curve, adjustable rev limiter : )



$180 20200414_081726~2.jpgScreenshot_20200414-084514_Drive.jpg

PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,103 Re: Kawasaki 750 msd enhancer cdi I have the MSD Timing Modifier Module PN 4330 that plugs into this if the new owner wants to run an advance plate also. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

