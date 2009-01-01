Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Westcoast 701 25cc Domes #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2007 Location The Region, Indiana Age 35 Posts 1,127 Westcoast 701 25cc Domes Not sure what compression these will make. $50 shipped to the lower 48.



image0 (2).jpegimage1 (2).jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,607 Blog Entries 5 Re: Westcoast 701 25cc Domes Colorado domes .



28s, on a stock bore 701, make roughly 180-185 psi at 0 to about 1,000 feet above sea level. On bigger bores, with the same domes, compression goes up from there.



These 25s should add ABOUT another 30-35psi over what 28s make.



I'm talking stock porting here as well, or at least porting where the exhaust port height has not been raised significantly.



And, this is also assuming an OEM type/thickness head gasket is being used. So, anyone currently freakin out over these numbers, please realize that this is NOT an oring style head/domes - it uses a gasket that effectively "adds" 6-7cc of volume (compared to domes used in oring heads).



Hope this helps. GLWS.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules