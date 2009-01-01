 Westcoast 701 25cc Domes
  Today, 09:57 AM #1
    blasterdude
    Resident Guru blasterdude's Avatar
    Lightbulb Westcoast 701 25cc Domes

    Not sure what compression these will make. $50 shipped to the lower 48.

    image0 (2).jpegimage1 (2).jpeg
  Today, 10:27 AM #2
    fox river pwc
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Re: Westcoast 701 25cc Domes

    Colorado domes .

    28s, on a stock bore 701, make roughly 180-185 psi at 0 to about 1,000 feet above sea level. On bigger bores, with the same domes, compression goes up from there.

    These 25s should add ABOUT another 30-35psi over what 28s make.

    I'm talking stock porting here as well, or at least porting where the exhaust port height has not been raised significantly.

    And, this is also assuming an OEM type/thickness head gasket is being used. So, anyone currently freakin out over these numbers, please realize that this is NOT an oring style head/domes - it uses a gasket that effectively "adds" 6-7cc of volume (compared to domes used in oring heads).

    Hope this helps. GLWS.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
