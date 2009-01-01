|
Westcoast 701 25cc Domes
Not sure what compression these will make. $50 shipped to the lower 48.
image0 (2).jpegimage1 (2).jpeg
Re: Westcoast 701 25cc Domes
Colorado domes .
28s, on a stock bore 701, make roughly 180-185 psi at 0 to about 1,000 feet above sea level. On bigger bores, with the same domes, compression goes up from there.
These 25s should add ABOUT another 30-35psi over what 28s make.
I'm talking stock porting here as well, or at least porting where the exhaust port height has not been raised significantly.
And, this is also assuming an OEM type/thickness head gasket is being used. So, anyone currently freakin out over these numbers, please realize that this is NOT an oring style head/domes - it uses a gasket that effectively "adds" 6-7cc of volume (compared to domes used in oring heads).
Hope this helps. GLWS.
