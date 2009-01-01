Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 Kawasaki SXR 800 W/ Trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Clovis, CA Posts 50 2006 Kawasaki SXR 800 W/ Trailer IMG_1291.jpgIMG_1292.jpgIMG_1290.jpgIMG_1303.jpgIMG_1294.jpgIMG_1293.jpg



FPP Wet Pipe FPP Wet Pipe

Dual 44’s

Primer

Solas 12 Vein Mag Pump

Billet Steering System

Blowsion Trim and Throttle Levers

R&D Ride Plate

Brand New Battery

I have tons of paperwork for this ski from everything the previous owner bought and did to the ski. June 2011 the cylinders were bored. According to the paperwork. Unfortunately all I have is some Wiseco Paperwork that doesn’t say the piston size and SWU Machine Shop in Moosic, PA did the cylinder boring. Neither says to what size. Looking to sell together. Ski fires right up and will come with all paperwork from previous work. Acquired these in a trade and would rather sell. Located in Clovis, CA

AZ Titles for Both $6500

1988 Kawasaki X2 1100 triple

1990 Kawasaki X2 750/800 (Top Secret Set up but named *Death Wish* for now)

1991 Kawasaki X2 750 (Coffman Exhaust, Dual SBN44s, Sponsons, WestCoast Waterbox)

93 Gen 2 X2 built from SXR bottom deck by Bullett Racing)



