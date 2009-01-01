IMG_1291.jpgIMG_1292.jpgIMG_1290.jpgIMG_1303.jpgIMG_1294.jpgIMG_1293.jpg
FPP Wet Pipe
Dual 44’s
Primer
Solas 12 Vein Mag Pump
Billet Steering System
Blowsion Trim and Throttle Levers
R&D Ride Plate
Brand New Battery
I have tons of paperwork for this ski from everything the previous owner bought and did to the ski. June 2011 the cylinders were bored. According to the paperwork. Unfortunately all I have is some Wiseco Paperwork that doesn’t say the piston size and SWU Machine Shop in Moosic, PA did the cylinder boring. Neither says to what size. Looking to sell together. Ski fires right up and will come with all paperwork from previous work. Acquired these in a trade and would rather sell. Located in Clovis, CA
AZ Titles for Both $6500