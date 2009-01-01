 2006 Kawasaki SXR 800 W/ Trailer
    2006 Kawasaki SXR 800 W/ Trailer

    IMG_1291.jpgIMG_1292.jpgIMG_1290.jpgIMG_1303.jpgIMG_1294.jpgIMG_1293.jpg

    FPP Wet Pipe
    Dual 44’s
    Primer
    Solas 12 Vein Mag Pump
    Billet Steering System
    Blowsion Trim and Throttle Levers
    R&D Ride Plate
    Brand New Battery
    I have tons of paperwork for this ski from everything the previous owner bought and did to the ski. June 2011 the cylinders were bored. According to the paperwork. Unfortunately all I have is some Wiseco Paperwork that doesn’t say the piston size and SWU Machine Shop in Moosic, PA did the cylinder boring. Neither says to what size. Looking to sell together. Ski fires right up and will come with all paperwork from previous work. Acquired these in a trade and would rather sell. Located in Clovis, CA
    AZ Titles for Both $6500
    1987 Kawasaki X2 650 (Ported/Lightened Fly Wheel, Mariner Head/Exhaust/Waterbox/Ride Plate) (For Sale)
    1988 Kawasaki X2 1100 triple
    1990 Kawasaki X2 750/800 (Top Secret Set up but named *Death Wish* for now)
    1991 Kawasaki X2 750 (Coffman Exhaust, Dual SBN44s, Sponsons, WestCoast Waterbox)
    93 Gen 2 X2 built from SXR bottom deck by Bullett Racing)

    Searching for A/M 550 stuff for a PJS build.
