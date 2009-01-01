 F Glass Repair Help/Advice
  Today, 08:49 PM #1
    allezdude
    allezdude is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Location
    Chicago area
    Posts
    5

    F Glass Repair Help/Advice

    Picked up a SN Superjet that's turned into a project... and @fox river PWC has been an awesome resource. I'm a complete newbie so any help from the learned masters on here would be very appreciated.

    see pics below for reference

    Questions:

    1. There are cracks in the SMC where the hood latch mounts (red lines show the cracks which go all the way thru)- how best to repair this area? Doesn't seem like you could just put a couple sheets of glass over that because the holes need to stay. (to be able to mount the latch one it's painted and put back together. ) Or glass over the area and then re-drill the holes?

    2. Is 10 oz. fiberglass fabric Ok for this? --> Could use the West System Fiberglass Boat Repair Kit https://www.westsystem.com/fiberglass-boat-repair-kit/ or should I get materials from US Composites?

    Thanks!!

    Allezdude

    IMG_6999.jpg

    IMG_7001.jpg
  Today, 10:48 PM #2
    cleetus
    cleetus is online now
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Halifax
    Posts
    1,181

    Re: F Glass Repair Help/Advice

    carve out the cracks a little, drill tiny holes at the end to stop the crack from running.. Use epoxy, fiberglass/Kevlar/carbon fiber cloth and go over, then redrill the holes
