Picked up a SN Superjet that's turned into a project... and @fox river PWC has been an awesome resource. I'm a complete newbie so any help from the learned masters on here would be very appreciated.
see pics below for reference
Questions:
1. There are cracks in the SMC where the hood latch mounts (red lines show the cracks which go all the way thru)- how best to repair this area? Doesn't seem like you could just put a couple sheets of glass over that because the holes need to stay. (to be able to mount the latch one it's painted and put back together. ) Or glass over the area and then re-drill the holes?