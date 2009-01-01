Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: F Glass Repair Help/Advice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Chicago area Posts 5 F Glass Repair Help/Advice Picked up a SN Superjet that's turned into a project... and @fox river PWC has been an awesome resource. I'm a complete newbie so any help from the learned masters on here would be very appreciated.



see pics below for reference



Questions:



1. There are cracks in the SMC where the hood latch mounts (red lines show the cracks which go all the way thru)- how best to repair this area? Doesn't seem like you could just put a couple sheets of glass over that because the holes need to stay. (to be able to mount the latch one it's painted and put back together. ) Or glass over the area and then re-drill the holes?



2. Is 10 oz. fiberglass fabric Ok for this? --> Could use the West System Fiberglass Boat Repair Kit https://www.westsystem.com/fiberglass-boat-repair-kit/ or should I get materials from US Composites?



Thanks!!



Allezdude



IMG_6999.jpg



IMG_7001.jpg Attached Images IMG_7001.jpg (964.4 KB, 4 views) #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,181 Re: F Glass Repair Help/Advice carve out the cracks a little, drill tiny holes at the end to stop the crack from running.. Use epoxy, fiberglass/Kevlar/carbon fiber cloth and go over, then redrill the holes Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules