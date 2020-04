Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 X2 no spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location nebraska Age 51 Posts 10 750 X2 no spark Have an x2 with a big pin 750 twin carb engine from a 750 ss. Lost spark and have an open circuit in the stator. Can anyone help with a part number so I can order a new one? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2017 Location Wisconsin Age 22 Posts 101 Re: 750 X2 no spark Get one off SBT.



Sent from my SM-N970U using Tapatalk Last edited by noahonrocks; Today at 09:22 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules