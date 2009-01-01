Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: Screw Stuck between flywheel magents. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2012 Location Ontario, Canada Posts 104 Screw Stuck between flywheel magents. Taking apart my ski removed the gunk from the flywheel to see that one of the screws holding my stator on had come off and was lodged between flywheel magnets. Here I thought I had a bad coil last time I put it away. Would that have been a no spark situation??? Stock 550

MR. GUUDE please help me.

So it didn't run when you put it away?







oh Guude thing you mentioned that. Its a 1987 Kawasaki js550. No it suddenly quit one day.

Grr. Don't put a ski away like that.



Do you have a service manual? Cuz, um, yeah. That fukking screw prolly ate your biscuit. You should really get a manual, and, I use this term while throwing up in my mouth, "ohm out" everything.

Best fix? Get really drunk, surf ebay, and buy someone elses problem

Thank you for your very kind, insightful reply. Please don't tell my girl you said "hi" on your way out to funkytown.

