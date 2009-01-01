 Screw Stuck between flywheel magents.
  Today, 06:15 PM #1
    pillazilla
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    104

    Screw Stuck between flywheel magents.

    Taking apart my ski removed the gunk from the flywheel to see that one of the screws holding my stator on had come off and was lodged between flywheel magnets. Here I thought I had a bad coil last time I put it away. Would that have been a no spark situation???
    Stock 550
    440 with 550 top end - coffman half pipe, Porting, 440 pump, SBN 44, Hi comp Head.
  Today, 06:23 PM #2
    whazguude
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    88
    Posts
    7,295

    Re: Screw Stuck between flywheel magents.

    dude...
  Today, 07:10 PM #3
    pillazilla
    PWCToday Regular pillazilla's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    104

    Re: Screw Stuck between flywheel magents.

    MR. GUUDE please help me.
    Stock 550
    440 with 550 top end - coffman half pipe, Porting, 440 pump, SBN 44, Hi comp Head.
  Today, 07:14 PM #4
    whazguude
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    88
    Posts
    7,295

    Re: Screw Stuck between flywheel magents.

    fuk the Mr. sh!t.

    So it didn't run when you put it away?
  Today, 07:16 PM #5
    whazguude
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    88
    Posts
    7,295

    Re: Screw Stuck between flywheel magents.

    By the way, it's always a guude thing (see that one?????) to mention what ski you're talking about.
  Today, 07:31 PM #6
    pillazilla
    PWCToday Regular pillazilla's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    104

    Re: Screw Stuck between flywheel magents.

    oh Guude thing you mentioned that. Its a 1987 Kawasaki js550. No it suddenly quit one day.
    Stock 550
    440 with 550 top end - coffman half pipe, Porting, 440 pump, SBN 44, Hi comp Head.
  Today, 07:37 PM #7
    whazguude
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    88
    Posts
    7,295

    Re: Screw Stuck between flywheel magents.

    Grr. Don't put a ski away like that.

    Do you have a service manual? Cuz, um, yeah. That fukking screw prolly ate your biscuit. You should really get a manual, and, I use this term while throwing up in my mouth, "ohm out" everything.
    Best fix? Get really drunk, surf ebay, and buy someone elses problem
  Today, 07:45 PM #8
    pillazilla
    PWCToday Regular pillazilla's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Posts
    104

    Re: Screw Stuck between flywheel magents.

    Thank you for your very kind, insightful reply. Please don't tell my girl you said "hi" on your way out to funkytown.
    Stock 550
    440 with 550 top end - coffman half pipe, Porting, 440 pump, SBN 44, Hi comp Head.
  Today, 07:50 PM #9
    whazguude
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    88
    Posts
    7,295

    Re: Screw Stuck between flywheel magents.

    My bad. I don't have time to spoon fukking feed you. Read what the fuk I told you. It's right in front of you.
