Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Are boat ramps at the ocean open during these times? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 46 Posts 265 Are boat ramps at the ocean open during these times? Are boat ramps at the ocean open during these times of COVID-19? In general, but SoCal ramps to be specific for myself. I suppose social distancing is safe for riding around in the bay? Last edited by idt512; Today at 04:56 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules