Well folks, I found a problem with my 650 X2 motor. This motor had never been taken apart so while it was out of the ski for hull work I split the cases and changed the crank seals. When doing a pressure test I came across an unexpected problem. It appears I have a casting flaw at the front/starboard side of the cylinder (see pics below). There is no visible crack, only the small pin hole (the gold color around the cylinder nut is scratches from a wrench). It dropped from 10psi to 8psi pressure over 10 min. I ground down the area to get the stock pain off the block and had a hard time seeing the pin hole after that. So, I decided to do another leak down test to find it... NOTHING. It held 10PSI for 20+ minutes. I decided to put a dab of JB weld over the area that I ground down as "insurance." I again did another leak down and it has been holding 10 psi of pressure for 4+ hours without the needle moving a hair. What are your thoughts guys? Should I run it? Shoulder I do a cylinder swap and top end kit? If I run it and have a small leak would the worst that happen is a piston seizure requiring the same work (new cylinder/pistons)? I'm trying to save money but do the smart thing. This is NOT a race ski. What are your thoughts?
