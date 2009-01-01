Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 Stator Charge coil Wiring Question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2012 Location Brockville, Ontario, Canada Posts 100 550 Stator Charge coil Wiring Question I was able to salvage a charge coil to replace on my 550 stator however the wires had been cut off...by me (UGH). My question is can I simply wire these two yellow wires back to the CDI box connector / regulator - does there need to be a ground wire on the charge coil or do I already have it grounded correctly to the place with the screw on the right side of the coil? Also what gauge wire should I be using 12 or 10 to go back to the ebox? Resistance measurements of the coil between yellow wires was around 3.5 ohms and the yellow and the (what I think is the ground wire attached to the screw was around 2 ohms. Just trying to make sure I am not wasting my time and effort putting this back on the Ski. If this is okay does anyone have a link to purchasing new male and female pin connectors for this to go back OEM connector or will I be fine with a hardware store butt connector going back to the box? Grateful for any tips as I am not very familiar with electrical stuff. Am I on track????

550 stator.jpgwiring diagram.jpg Stock 550

