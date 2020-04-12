|
1986 Kawasaki JS300 Impeller Replacement
Hello all. First time post, long time lurker.
I have a quick question for any of you who might be willing to offer some insight. I'm trying to replace the impeller on my JS300. Below is a few images of where I am currently:
20200412_172649.jpg20200412_172701.jpg
What is the community's recommendation for how to most easily thread the impeller off from here?
The service manual recommends using a "drive shaft holding tool" (part # W56019-003) and then torquing the impeller off with a wrench, but you can't buy the special tool anymore (surprise surprise). Does anyone have any suggestions for a suitable replacement for this tool?
Thanks!
Re: 1986 Kawasaki JS300 Impeller Replacement
the tool you need is on one of my old posts follow the link, they are pretty easy to make
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post4235560
Re: 1986 Kawasaki JS300 Impeller Replacement
Here is what worked for me, I put a vice grip on the driveshaft and big wrench on the prop. Propane torch the heat up the aluminum prop just a bit and broke it loose.
