Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1986 Kawasaki JS300 Impeller Replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location Michigan Age 24 Posts 1 1986 Kawasaki JS300 Impeller Replacement Hello all. First time post, long time lurker.



I have a quick question for any of you who might be willing to offer some insight. I'm trying to replace the impeller on my JS300. Below is a few images of where I am currently:



20200412_172649.jpg20200412_172701.jpg



What is the community's recommendation for how to most easily thread the impeller off from here?



The service manual recommends using a "drive shaft holding tool" (part # W56019-003) and then torquing the impeller off with a wrench, but you can't buy the special tool anymore (surprise surprise). Does anyone have any suggestions for a suitable replacement for this tool?



Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,229 Re: 1986 Kawasaki JS300 Impeller Replacement the tool you need is on one of my old posts follow the link, they are pretty easy to make

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post4235560

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 21 Posts 71 Re: 1986 Kawasaki JS300 Impeller Replacement Here is what worked for me, I put a vice grip on the driveshaft and big wrench on the prop. Propane torch the heat up the aluminum prop just a bit and broke it loose. '79 JS440

