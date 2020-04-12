 1986 Kawasaki JS300 Impeller Replacement
  1. Today, 08:47 PM #1
    NothernJ
    Jan 2020
    Michigan
    24
    1

    1986 Kawasaki JS300 Impeller Replacement

    Hello all. First time post, long time lurker.

    I have a quick question for any of you who might be willing to offer some insight. I'm trying to replace the impeller on my JS300. Below is a few images of where I am currently:

    20200412_172649.jpg20200412_172701.jpg

    What is the community's recommendation for how to most easily thread the impeller off from here?

    The service manual recommends using a "drive shaft holding tool" (part # W56019-003) and then torquing the impeller off with a wrench, but you can't buy the special tool anymore (surprise surprise). Does anyone have any suggestions for a suitable replacement for this tool?

    Thanks!
  2. Today, 09:29 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Aug 2006
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    27,229

    Re: 1986 Kawasaki JS300 Impeller Replacement

    the tool you need is on one of my old posts follow the link, they are pretty easy to make
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post4235560
  3. Today, 09:41 PM #3
    Kansan
    Aug 2016
    Shawnee Kansas
    21
    71

    Re: 1986 Kawasaki JS300 Impeller Replacement

    Here is what worked for me, I put a vice grip on the driveshaft and big wrench on the prop. Propane torch the heat up the aluminum prop just a bit and broke it loose.
    '79 JS440
    '90 550SX
