Where Can I Ride During Covid-19 ??

My city of Fresno is shut down. All lakes and waterways are locked down. I would have to sneak my ski rig out of town to avoid a fine.

I saw that some of you were at Camp Far West this weekend. Will they remain open ?

Any one know somewhere closer to Fresno that is definitely accessible ?

I seen you reply to my post in what to do to pass the time. I'm not too far from you, I'm located down in Bakersfield. Buena Vista lake in Bakersfield is currently open to day use. Lake Isabella is also open as well.

Is the kings river even closed by Lindy's Landing in Reedley?

Is the kings river even closed by Lindy’s Landing in Reedley? 06 SXR800

89 650SX

