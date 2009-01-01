 XP 800 787 Ex Limited parts/boat buckshot FPP etc
pxctoday

  Today, 07:02 PM
    88kawi5fiddy
    88kawi5fiddy
    XP 800 787 Ex Limited parts/boat buckshot FPP etc

    Magura hydraulic trim $150
    UMI steering with KVPI throttle and UMI start/stop/electronic trim $600
    MSD xp800 $225
    2x rev limiters $80 each
    Factory Pipe modded system. If you know, you know. $600
    TDR with Jetworks valve $125
    TNT water injection $80
    RACEPAK - cover is ghetto but works $200
    SP single gauge hood $100
    Buckshot head $150
    Motor with head $400 - 155 psi
    R&D drop nozzle $100
    Buckshot 44's with external pump $250
    Minty pump with a dynafly. Dont know pitch $200

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/219365341534777/
    new phone takes like 20 MB pictures and wont upload to here. check pics on facebook and message me on here or post in the thread. thanks.
    1994 1100 SJ - Dead
    1996 spec hx
    "I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488
  Today, 07:08 PM
    Rmason256
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: XP 800 787 Ex Limited parts/boat buckshot FPP etc

    I'll take the R & D drop nozzle
  Today, 07:13 PM
    Lakeside8
    PWCToday Guru Lakeside8's Avatar
    Re: XP 800 787 Ex Limited parts/boat buckshot FPP etc

    Would u sell just the umi....no bars ect

  Today, 07:22 PM
    Matt Braley
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Re: XP 800 787 Ex Limited parts/boat buckshot FPP etc

    Nice part out. More then fair prices!

    Interesting mods on that chamber.
