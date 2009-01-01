Magura hydraulic trim $150
UMI steering with KVPI throttle and UMI start/stop/electronic trim $600
MSD xp800 $225
2x rev limiters $80 each
Factory Pipe modded system. If you know, you know. $600
TDR with Jetworks valve $125
TNT water injection $80
RACEPAK - cover is ghetto but works $200
SP single gauge hood $100
Buckshot head $150
Motor with head $400 - 155 psi
R&D drop nozzle $100
Buckshot 44's with external pump $250
Minty pump with a dynafly. Dont know pitch $200
https://www.facebook.com/groups/219365341534777/
new phone takes like 20 MB pictures and wont upload to here. check pics on facebook and message me on here or post in the thread. thanks.