Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: XP 800 787 Ex Limited parts/boat buckshot FPP etc #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 28 Posts 1,662 XP 800 787 Ex Limited parts/boat buckshot FPP etc Magura hydraulic trim $150

UMI steering with KVPI throttle and UMI start/stop/electronic trim $600

MSD xp800 $225

2x rev limiters $80 each

Factory Pipe modded system. If you know, you know. $600

TDR with Jetworks valve $125

TNT water injection $80

RACEPAK - cover is ghetto but works $200

SP single gauge hood $100

Buckshot head $150

Motor with head $400 - 155 psi

R&D drop nozzle $100

Buckshot 44's with external pump $250

Minty pump with a dynafly. Dont know pitch $200



https://www.facebook.com/groups/219365341534777/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/219365341534777/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/219365341534777/



new phone takes like 20 MB pictures and wont upload to here. check pics on facebook and message me on here or post in the thread. thanks. 1994 1100 SJ - Dead

1996 spec hx

"I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488

#2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 38 Posts 138 Re: XP 800 787 Ex Limited parts/boat buckshot FPP etc I'll take the R & D drop nozzle #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 403 Re: XP 800 787 Ex Limited parts/boat buckshot FPP etc Would u sell just the umi....no bars ect



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,207 Re: XP 800 787 Ex Limited parts/boat buckshot FPP etc Nice part out. More then fair prices!



Interesting mods on that chamber. Last edited by Matt Braley; Today at 07:23 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) riverboy65 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules