Garage Storage -- What are you doing?
Hoping to see some pics of how y'all are storing your jet skis at home -- in the garage, or around the house (covered deck, etc). I'd like to keep mine out of the sun, etc. Right now... I have a pwc dolly for the 750sx and the 550sx is on a crushed cardboard box . Thought it would be cool to get a car raiser for the garage and raise the jet skis up and park underneath... but too costly. How do you store your skis?
Last edited by keck; Today at 02:36 PM.
