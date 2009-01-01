Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Garage Storage -- What are you doing? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 119 Garage Storage -- What are you doing? Hoping to see some pics of how y'all are storing your jet skis at home -- in the garage, or around the house (covered deck, etc). I'd like to keep mine out of the sun, etc. Right now... I have a pwc dolly for the 750sx and the 550sx is on a crushed cardboard box . Thought it would be cool to get a car raiser for the garage and raise the jet skis up and park underneath... but too costly. How do you store your skis? Last edited by keck; Today at 02:36 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules