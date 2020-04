Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: The 80 SurfJet #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Alabama Posts 60 The 80 SurfJet A new project has landed itself a spot in the collection. For now here is one picture, after it received a bath. Attached Images 6B074391-31E2-41EC-8981-CEA0BAD7DA22.jpeg (5.61 MB, 7 views) 80 SurfJet 9ft White (Build Coming Soon)

82 JS440 / 550 Swap Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=491239&p=4543624#post4543624

90 GlassMaster

'95 Yamaha Wave Raider 700

'98 Chaparral Sunesta 210 Limited

'16 Yamaha VXR



#2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 41 Posts 599 Re: The 80 SurfJet Owned 2 of them. Def low on speed even for a 180 lb rider.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) ZacFlyer Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules