  Today, 10:10 AM #1
    kcr357
    Yamaha 701 carb blade/throttle butterfly

    trying to help a first timer who bought a ski and got f'ed. Paid 700 for a 96 raider with a bad piston and bent up butterfly. He's already into it about 500 in repairs on top of the buying price, so trying to get it done as cheaply as possible. Not looking for an entire set of carbs
  Today, 10:58 AM #2
    samuri17
    Re: Yamaha 701 carb blade/throttle butterfly

    Single carb raider (44mm)? I have a bunch of parts carbs, let me know? I am sure I have a good butterfly.
  Today, 01:05 PM #3
    kcr357
    Re: Yamaha 701 carb blade/throttle butterfly

    Nope, dual carb. 40mm, 145° blade
