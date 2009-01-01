 03 air filter upgrade
    03 air filter upgrade

    I was going to put an 04 air filter upgrade on my 03 aquatrax. I was debating pulling out the air box, intercooler, relocating the PCM to the front etc. Or I was thinking about getting the upgrade air filter from Nitro, my question is what I've been told is if the ski flips it will ingest water possibly ruining the turbo. So who has this Nitro filter and what do you think?

    Banjomaniac in NC
    Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 08:27 AM. Reason: Typo
