Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR1500 FRONT SPONSONS available #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2002 Location Italy Age 54 Posts 212 SXR1500 FRONT SPONSONS available hello , first I want apologize for my american ........bordo.jpg90699987_608640663311590_4521446775558504448_n copia.jpg90904420_262783298063771_695939432443805696_n copia.jpg89440060_754967841575845_876797000585052160_n.jpgIMG_1671.jpeg update your #Kawasaki #SXR1500 recreational hull into a real race #JETSKI installing our new front sponsons , one set (left and right) weight 2.2 kilos and the material is "compressed polyurethane" light and strong (no fiberglass or plastic ) . You can feel an huge handling improvement , we spent a few months testing 18 different shapes and fixing each shape in 5 different positions and tested on flat water and rough water , also water flow testing with the computer , believe me the result is amazing : no lose speed during radar testing in flat water , more speed in race conditions why the hull floats better , more control at high speed on rough water , much less hull bouncing and the BEST result was in turn : very very fast and sharper turn as you have never made , very similar as a SuperJet's turn but much faster . Now is a REAL Jet-Ski ! 🏁🏆, now you can be much more aggressive , have more riding control and have much more fun .



Our test has been made with a SXR1500 and its speed was mph65,1 equipped with the follow aftermarket parts : handlepole , impeller , intake grate (we tested 2 different brands), rear sponsons (we tested 4 different brands) , ECU , air filter kit .



If you need more infos dont hesitate to contact us .



The promotional retail price is 350 tax included , and the price outside european community is 286,89 euros .



Dealer inquire are welcome .



We export



Good day



Loris



Wave srl



#ijsba #uimaquabikeworldchampionship #jetskirace #jetskiforfun #jetskiracing #jetskiworldfinals #jetskistandup #pwc #watercraft ‪#‎kevracing‬ #kawasakistandup #p1aquaxworldchampionship



mail us at info@waveracing.com 💪 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules