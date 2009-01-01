|
SXR1500 FRONT SPONSONS available
hello , first I want apologize for my american ........bordo.jpg90699987_608640663311590_4521446775558504448_n copia.jpg90904420_262783298063771_695939432443805696_n copia.jpg89440060_754967841575845_876797000585052160_n.jpgIMG_1671.jpeg
update your #Kawasaki #SXR1500 recreational hull into a real race #JETSKI installing our new front sponsons , one set (left and right) weight 2.2 kilos and the material is "compressed polyurethane" light and strong (no fiberglass or plastic ) . You can feel an huge handling improvement , we spent a few months testing 18 different shapes and fixing each shape in 5 different positions and tested on flat water and rough water , also water flow testing with the computer , believe me the result is amazing : no lose speed during radar testing in flat water , more speed in race conditions why the hull floats better , more control at high speed on rough water , much less hull bouncing and the BEST result was in turn : very very fast and sharper turn as you have never made , very similar as a SuperJet's turn but much faster . Now is a REAL Jet-Ski ! 🏁🏆, now you can be much more aggressive , have more riding control and have much more fun .
Our test has been made with a SXR1500 and its speed was mph65,1 equipped with the follow aftermarket parts : handlepole , impeller , intake grate (we tested 2 different brands), rear sponsons (we tested 4 different brands) , ECU , air filter kit .
If you need more infos dont hesitate to contact us .
The promotional retail price is 350 tax included , and the price outside european community is 286,89 euros .
Dealer inquire are welcome .
We export
Good day
Loris
Wave srl
#ijsba #uimaquabikeworldchampionship #jetskirace #jetskiforfun #jetskiracing #jetskiworldfinals #jetskistandup #pwc #watercraft #kevracing #kawasakistandup #p1aquaxworldchampionship
mail us at info@waveracing.com 💪
