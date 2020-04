Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 5500 rpm 8mph #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Harvey's lake pa Posts 38 Blog Entries 1 5500 rpm 8mph 2011 Yamaha vx cruiser will go 8mph while turning 5500 rpm... I pulled pump and wear ring was definitely out of spec so thatís on the way. Could it be anything else? Motor related? But at 5500 rpm it should at least go faster if it wasnít tthe pump right? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

