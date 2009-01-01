Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What the frail is wrong with my ski?! (1989 Waverunner) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location AZ Age 36 Posts 3 What the frail is wrong with my ski?! (1989 Waverunner) Hello,

I have a mint looking bone stock 1989 Yamaha 500, last registered in 2001.

Compression is 148ish in both cylinders.



I bought a round body OEM BN 38/44 carb kit,

Soaked the carb in cleaner, disassembled, sprayed and dried all the internals and parts.

Installed all the parts that came in the kit- reassembled, installed 2 new carb gaskets, installed new 1/4 inch fuel line, clamped down good and tight.

New gas, 40-50:1, and new gapped plugs.



Ski idles just fine, on trailer, or in water.

Give it throttle, it takes off a bit, then stumbles and dies (unless I let off the throttle)

If I ease into a faster speed, it'll get to about 3/4 throttle for 30 seconds before it stumbles and dies (unless I let off the throttle)



Screwing (pun intended) with the high and low speed jets help, but doesn't solve anything.

I can make it run worse, or better, but not good.



I messed with jet settings for hours on the water, and cannot get it to run right.

Now, 'power tuning' (tied to the trailer) makes the jet ski seems like its perfect.

Try to ride it, nope.



