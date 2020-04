Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for a jet pump for 2007 Kawasaki Ultra LX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Enterprise, MS Posts 146 Looking for a jet pump for 2007 Kawasaki Ultra LX Does anyone have a pump for a 2007 Kawasaki Ultra LX or can tell me how to remove a seized impeller? I've tried to heat it and use a cheat a pipe and all I did was break my 6inch vise.



