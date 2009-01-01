|
Help me fix my 2001 XL800 cavitation issues
First of all, is there a good writeup or how-to somewhere on how to change out the impeller and wear ring?
I found an online service manual on emanual.com, will that get me through this job? I am pretty good with tools, but have never done anything to a jet ski and couldn't really even name most parts.
Most of parts I am finding are listed for the xlt800, are they the same as for the xl800?
First step is buying parts...what all do I need? Tools, parts, etc.
I will be getting the Solas 11/14, it says it comes with the tool.
I think I read somewhere I can get an aftermarket housing with a replaceable plastic wear ring. I am in the south and our lake water is very dirty...is this the route I should go?
