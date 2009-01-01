 Help me fix my 2001 XL800 cavitation issues
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:56 PM #1
    bassadict69
    bassadict69 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Benton, La
    Posts
    36

    Help me fix my 2001 XL800 cavitation issues

    First of all, is there a good writeup or how-to somewhere on how to change out the impeller and wear ring?

    I found an online service manual on emanual.com, will that get me through this job? I am pretty good with tools, but have never done anything to a jet ski and couldn't really even name most parts.

    Most of parts I am finding are listed for the xlt800, are they the same as for the xl800?

    First step is buying parts...what all do I need? Tools, parts, etc.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:07 PM #2
    bassadict69
    bassadict69 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Benton, La
    Posts
    36

    Re: Help me fix my 2001 XL800 cavitation issues

    I will be getting the Solas 11/14, it says it comes with the tool.
    I think I read somewhere I can get an aftermarket housing with a replaceable plastic wear ring. I am in the south and our lake water is very dirty...is this the route I should go?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 