Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Help me fix my 2001 XL800 cavitation issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Benton, La Posts 36 Help me fix my 2001 XL800 cavitation issues First of all, is there a good writeup or how-to somewhere on how to change out the impeller and wear ring?



I found an online service manual on emanual.com, will that get me through this job? I am pretty good with tools, but have never done anything to a jet ski and couldn't really even name most parts.



Most of parts I am finding are listed for the xlt800, are they the same as for the xl800?



First step is buying parts...what all do I need? Tools, parts, etc. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Benton, La Posts 36 Re: Help me fix my 2001 XL800 cavitation issues I will be getting the Solas 11/14, it says it comes with the tool.

I will be getting the Solas 11/14, it says it comes with the tool.

I think I read somewhere I can get an aftermarket housing with a replaceable plastic wear ring. I am in the south and our lake water is very dirty...is this the route I should go?

