 Stx1100 cdk2 carbs
  1. Today, 02:56 PM #1
    jdrmx
    PWCToday Regular
    Stx1100 cdk2 carbs

    I built a 98 1100, ive install the cdk2 carbs. I have a nasty bog directly off idle, if you slowly feather the throttle itll pull past. Question is: my intake manifold has a hose between cylinder 1 and 3. Balance tube. Does the manifold work with these older carbs?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
  2. Today, 03:00 PM #2
    Fiftyfiftyone
    Re: Stx1100 cdk2 carbs

    Thats how it was from the factory.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
  3. Today, 03:05 PM #3
    jdrmx
    Re: Stx1100 cdk2 carbs

    Ok. Must be the accelerator pump then. It does not squirt any fuel in when the throttle is snapped


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
  4. Today, 03:15 PM #4
    Fiftyfiftyone
    Re: Stx1100 cdk2 carbs

    Thats the problem.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
