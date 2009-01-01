Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Stx1100 cdk2 carbs #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Eastern SD Age 44 Posts 145 Stx1100 cdk2 carbs I built a 98 1100, ive install the cdk2 carbs. I have a nasty bog directly off idle, if you slowly feather the throttle itll pull past. Question is: my intake manifold has a hose between cylinder 1 and 3. Balance tube. Does the manifold work with these older carbs?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Washington Posts 4 Re: Stx1100 cdk2 carbs Thats how it was from the factory.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Eastern SD Age 44 Posts 145 Re: Stx1100 cdk2 carbs Ok. Must be the accelerator pump then. It does not squirt any fuel in when the throttle is snapped





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Washington Posts 4 Re: Stx1100 cdk2 carbs Thats the problem.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules