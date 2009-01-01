|
Stx1100 cdk2 carbs
I built a 98 1100, ive install the cdk2 carbs. I have a nasty bog directly off idle, if you slowly feather the throttle itll pull past. Question is: my intake manifold has a hose between cylinder 1 and 3. Balance tube. Does the manifold work with these older carbs?
Thats how it was from the factory.
Ok. Must be the accelerator pump then. It does not squirt any fuel in when the throttle is snapped
Thats the problem.
