Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 GTX info gauge clear lens replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location sc Posts 9 1996 GTX info gauge clear lens replacement Can someone tell me if a clear lens from tach or speedometer will fit info gauge on a 1996 seadoo gtx info gauge?

I replaced film on info gauge and it works perfect except clear lens is cracked and some moisture is inside gauge. I need a replacement lens. Does anyone know of a source for replacement?

Also I have a question about hour meter reading. The ski is new to me and the hours come up as (- - - - -) flashing dashes. Is there away to reset gauge to read hours?



