Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 rear piston hotter than front #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 27 Posts 69 X2 rear piston hotter than front Hey guys!

Today was the first start on my rebuilt x2 and I just let it idle on the hose for 10min. I noticed that the rear cylinder and exhaust manifold was at 60°c and front at 40°c. It was the block surface temp because I was using a IR temp gun but it seemed odd that they where not the same. Also rear carb (sbn38s) was colder than front carb... I don't know if it has a relationship.

This motor has new crankshaft, new pistons, new cylinders, dual mikuni sbn 38s, wc head (190psi), wc pipe, drilled waterbox and "parallel" dual cooling like twin turbo uses (only 2 pisser's and not 3 though).

What are your thoughts?



Also after said 10min, the driveshaft bearing was 90°c, that doesn't seem right! Or is it because it was in the hose with no water to cool the shaft?



Bonus story: the wc pipe cone got desconected and the engine ran away! After like 5 second of furiously pressing the stop button with no avail, I just covered the carbs and starved the engine... Really hope I didn't damage the engine!



Thanks for the input guys!



