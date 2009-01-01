Hey guys!
Today was the first start on my rebuilt x2 and I just let it idle on the hose for 10min. I noticed that the rear cylinder and exhaust manifold was at 60°c and front at 40°c. It was the block surface temp because I was using a IR temp gun but it seemed odd that they where not the same. Also rear carb (sbn38s) was colder than front carb... I don't know if it has a relationship.
This motor has new crankshaft, new pistons, new cylinders, dual mikuni sbn 38s, wc head (190psi), wc pipe, drilled waterbox and "parallel" dual cooling like twin turbo uses (only 2 pisser's and not 3 though).
What are your thoughts?
Also after said 10min, the driveshaft bearing was 90°c, that doesn't seem right! Or is it because it was in the hose with no water to cool the shaft?
Bonus story: the wc pipe cone got desconected and the engine ran away! After like 5 second of furiously pressing the stop button with no avail, I just covered the carbs and starved the engine... Really hope I didn't damage the engine!
Thanks for the input guys!
