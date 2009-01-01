Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 Yamaha WR650R Engine & Electronics #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2012 Location North Carolina Age 46 Posts 608 1993 Yamaha WR650R Engine & Electronics Any interest in a Yamaha 650 engine and electronics prior to part out? Complete with exhaust, carb, F/A, starter, stator, e box, bed plates - shipping would be heavy i can get a shipping weight if anyone's interested. Pick up is an option as well.

Surprised to find 155/155 compression and both carb shafts move smoothly. Crank turns smoothly through full rotation. No moisture in the e box. Looking in the exhaust port the front piston has some scoring so a bore an hone and new pistons are in order before use.



Selling for the original owner after the hull was cracked in half...

If there's no interest in the entire package, I'll split it up down the road.

$450 plus ship

