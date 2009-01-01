|
|
-
SXR Prop / nozzle size
Has anyone found a sweet spot for exit nozzle size on a 750 SP / SXR prop set up? Were going out this weekend to do more tuning. The ski is deff lacking somewhere. I honestly dont know what size we have on it. But we have couple different sizes to test. 79,80,82.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules