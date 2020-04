Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Parting out complete 2005 Kawasaki STX15f with aftermarket parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Ohio Posts 1 Parting out complete 2005 Kawasaki STX15f with aftermarket parts I am parting out my 2005 Kawasaki STX15f, the engine is locked up.

it has many after market parts.

R&D ride plate & intake grate

Riva? Tailpipe

Riva sponsons

UMI steering system

Riva air filter

all parts available except trailer



i will have the engine disassembled soon unless someone wants it complete.

let me know if you’re interested.



located in Cincinnati,Ohio

3998CEFE-3F20-4646-B9D6-9FAAFFE3C6F8.jpeg Attached Images 2AF059B5-1039-4FBF-8E5E-79DC3826ECF8.jpeg (3.14 MB, 12 views)

2AF059B5-1039-4FBF-8E5E-79DC3826ECF8.jpeg (3.14 MB, 12 views) E0729DEA-7E71-46AE-9961-ECE159E62F8E.jpeg (2.89 MB, 10 views)

E0729DEA-7E71-46AE-9961-ECE159E62F8E.jpeg (2.89 MB, 10 views) 928A5DC2-00C1-411A-8672-E28D298EFEC0.jpeg (3.82 MB, 9 views) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 34 Posts 372 Re: Parting out complete 2005 Kawasaki STX15f with aftermarket parts How much for the front hood latch? #3 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 41 Posts 598 Re: Parting out complete 2005 Kawasaki STX15f with aftermarket parts Where in Cincy?



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



