WTB Kawasakigood running 650ts, sx motor

Looking for a good motor for a 650TS. The flush valve split on my buddies ski and it overheated and scored the cylinders. Trying to get it out back together for him. Thought I'd see what's out there. Thanks in advance. Shipping to 98026. Take care!

