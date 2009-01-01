Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Why are there so many *different* trim boxes & controllers? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 59 Posts 38 Why are there so many *different* trim boxes & controllers? The trim box in my '96 Zxi 1100 doesn't work. Lots to choose from on eBay but I've learned the hard way that there are big-enough differences that they won't interchange.



Mine has 2 4-wire male connectors. First replacement I bought has female connectors. Oops. Shouldn't be a show-stopper--just swap the connectors, right? Well... It's totally different INSIDE with a motor that has 4 wires, an aluminum motor brace, and a white module on the bottom that isn't found in my box.



So then I spent WAY more and got another box "from a 96 Zxi 1100" that has a green male 4-wire connector (good) and a gray 6-wire male connector. Oops. Photo in the ad showed that connector from the side so I got fooled again.

There's 5 wires in that plug, including a yellow one not found in my "original" (who knows after nearly 25 years?)

If I just replaced the connector & didn't hook up the extra yellow wire, would it work right? I also have a 97 Zxi 1100 and its trim box matches this 3rd one exactly so I'm thinking maybe swapping a 97 controller into my 96 would allow the use of that trim box, so back to eBay to search for a 97 trim controller.



OMG there are as many varieties of controllers as trim boxes!

Seems most separate into 2 groups:

A thin controller with 2 connectors, or a wide controller with 4 connectors.

Both types are listed for a 97 Zxi 1100.



WTAF? What possible reason is there for so many varieties of a simple motor + controller that makes the pump nozzle move up & down? Last edited by guy48065; Today at 05:47 PM . 96 & 97 1100Zxi Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules