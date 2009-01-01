|
Why are there so many *different* trim boxes & controllers?
The trim box in my '96 Zxi 1100 doesn't work. Lots to choose from on eBay but I've learned the hard way that there are big-enough differences that they won't interchange.
Mine has 2 4-wire male connectors. First replacement I bought has female connectors. Oops. Shouldn't be a show-stopper--just swap the connectors, right? Well... It's totally different INSIDE with a motor that has 4 wires, an aluminum motor brace, and a white module on the bottom that isn't found in my box.
So then I spent WAY more and got another box "from a 96 Zxi 1100" that has a green male 4-wire connector (good) and a gray 6-wire male connector. Oops. Photo in the ad showed that connector from the side so I got fooled again.
There's 5 wires in that plug, including a yellow one not found in my "original" (who knows after nearly 25 years?)
If I just replaced the connector & didn't hook up the extra yellow wire, would it work right? I also have a 97 Zxi 1100 and its trim box matches this 3rd one exactly so I'm thinking maybe swapping a 97 controller into my 96 would allow the use of that trim box, so back to eBay to search for a 97 trim controller.
OMG there are as many varieties of controllers as trim boxes!
Seems most separate into 2 groups:
A thin controller with 2 connectors, or a wide controller with 4 connectors.
Both types are listed for a 97 Zxi 1100.
WTAF? What possible reason is there for so many varieties of a simple motor + controller that makes the pump nozzle move up & down?
96 & 97 1100Zxi
