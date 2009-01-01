 SXR Chinpad with Hydro Turf cover Red/White. $60 Shipped CONUS
  Today, 01:31 PM #1
    bird
    bird is offline
    Resident Guru bird's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    35
    Posts
    830

    SXR Chinpad with Hydro Turf cover Red/White. $60 Shipped CONUS

    This is off my 2011 SXR. I switched to RRP years ago, been sitting in storage. Installed cover with Stainless steel staples. PayPal only.
  Today, 01:33 PM #2
    bird
    bird is offline
    Resident Guru bird's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    35
    Posts
    830

    C15467F9-566C-44C1-A594-C6CA48ABCC21.jpeg
  Today, 01:35 PM #3
    bird
    bird is offline
    Resident Guru bird's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    35
    Posts
    830

    408CD4D2-CED4-421F-B8A2-3B45D5E5589A.jpeg
