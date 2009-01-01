Hello all,
I've got a 1995 Seadoo XP 720. I restored it from non functional; new gas lines & filters, new battery, rebuilt carb, and i ran it all of last season, it was running well. At the last trip to the lake for the season, after a full day of on and off riding, it tured over weakly, then ruduced to a click sound when i depress the start button. Thats all she will do now. A single click when i press the start button. Ive changes out the solenoid because it was inexpencive and easily done. My question is, what is the troubleshooting direction i should be going in? Should i be looking at the starter it self? The wiring harnesses to the electronics? What are some likely senarios or what could be likely culprits?
Thanks!