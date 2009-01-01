Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 XP clicks - no turn over #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location TN Age 43 Posts 4 1995 XP clicks - no turn over Hello all,

I've got a 1995 Seadoo XP 720. I restored it from non functional; new gas lines & filters, new battery, rebuilt carb, and i ran it all of last season, it was running well. At the last trip to the lake for the season, after a full day of on and off riding, it tured over weakly, then ruduced to a click sound when i depress the start button. Thats all she will do now. A single click when i press the start button. Ive changes out the solenoid because it was inexpencive and easily done. My question is, what is the troubleshooting direction i should be going in? Should i be looking at the starter it self? The wiring harnesses to the electronics? What are some likely senarios or what could be likely culprits?

