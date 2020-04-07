Tore my engine apart and looking to do the following, ADA girdled head, new crank seals, replace all gaskets, lightened flywheel, Factory mod pipe.
The issue I have is when shopping for gaskets I am not sure which ones to get. My sticker says "64U" but the bottom end is stamped "62T", which gaskets should I be shopping for?
IMG_20200407_174829.jpg
Next question is the ADA girdled head. Not sure what domes to use. I want to run pump gas (91 or 93 by me) with the other following upgrades done to the engine. Any suggestions on which domes to get?
And lastly... if anyone has a factory mod pipe for a waveblaster... still looking.