Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB X2 Steering Deck Trim Right Side #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 438 WTB X2 Steering Deck Trim Right Side WTB X2 Right hand deck trim (fuel selector side). I have a few but they just donít match the condition of the ski so I am looking for as mint as possible (must be original white and not a painted or touched up piece). 2E96EEF7-3060-4BD5-AB8F-F4D726427738.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules