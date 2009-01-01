 Kawasaki 650 headpipe - other Jet Mate paarts needed
  Today, 07:20 PM
    Dysinger
    Kawasaki 650 headpipe - other Jet Mate paarts needed

    I'm putting a Jet Mate together and it was missing a few peices. Looking for a stock Kawasaki 650 head pipe (Elbow).

    Also looking for a fuel tank, but understand they are pretty rare. I hear a TS fuel tank will also fit with a little work.

    Let me know if anyone has anything.

    Thanks!
  Today, 07:29 PM
    dpast08
    Re: Kawasaki 650 headpipe - other Jet Mate paarts needed

    PM sent


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:33 PM
    dpast08
    Re: Kawasaki 650 headpipe - other Jet Mate paarts needed

    Jon your inbox is full. Please send me your address. Thanks!


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:42 PM
    Dysinger
    Re: Kawasaki 650 headpipe - other Jet Mate paarts needed

    Quote Originally Posted by dpast08 View Post
    Jon your inbox is full. Please send me your address. Thanks!


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Sorry, fixed....thanks.
