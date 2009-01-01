|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Kawasaki 650 headpipe - other Jet Mate paarts needed
I'm putting a Jet Mate together and it was missing a few peices. Looking for a stock Kawasaki 650 head pipe (Elbow).
Also looking for a fuel tank, but understand they are pretty rare. I hear a TS fuel tank will also fit with a little work.
Let me know if anyone has anything.
Thanks!
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Kawasaki 650 headpipe - other Jet Mate paarts needed
PM sent
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Kawasaki 650 headpipe - other Jet Mate paarts needed
Jon your inbox is full. Please send me your address. Thanks!
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Kawasaki 650 headpipe - other Jet Mate paarts needed
Sorry, fixed....thanks.
Originally Posted by dpast08
Jon your inbox is full. Please send me your address. Thanks!
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules