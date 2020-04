Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: running my 93 WR3 on the hose #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 60 running my 93 WR3 on the hose Could anyone link me to photos showing what i need to run my ski off the hose? im not experienced with working on this model and could use a little help. thanks

Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs

1986 650SXMint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIIITwo 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules